Man in custody after standoff

KENNEWICK, WA.-- 33-year-old Jose Antonio Contreras is now in jail, and facing a number of possible charges after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Woodland Green Apartments around 3:30 AM after Contreras started banging on his neighbor's door, tried to remove the neighbor's porch lights, then set the door on fire.

SWAT got involved once the suspect started threatening officers with a large knife. Officers tried to get Contreras to come out of the apartment for hours, using multiple, non-lethal tactics, like tasers, tear gas, a K9 unit and bean-bag guns.

Eventually, officers were able to arrest Contreras. He was taken to the hospital to be examined, then released into police custody.