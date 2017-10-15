Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia River

PASCO- While out hunting on Indian Island in Kennewick, a 31-year-old male and his partner noticed their boat had floated away from shore.

Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the 31-year-old swam out to it with his waders on at first, but then returned to shore to take them off. He then went back out another time, but did not return.

Franklin County Sheriffs, Benton County Sheriffs, Pasco Fire, and Columbia Basin responded to the area and were able to locate the man and pull him out of the water.

He was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.