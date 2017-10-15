Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia RiverPosted: Updated:
Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia River
PASCO- While out hunting on Indian Island in Kennewick, a 31-year-old male and his partner noticed their boat had floated away from shore. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the 31-year-old swam out to it with his waders on at first, but then returned to shore to take them off. He then went back out another time, but did not return. Franklin County Sheriffs, Benton County Sheriffs, Pasco Fire, and Columbia Basin responded to the area and were able to locate the man and pull him ou...More >>
Man in custody after standoff
KENNEWICK, WA.-- 33-year-old Jose Antonio Contreras is now in jail, and facing a number of possible charges after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning.More >>
New Kadlec music program helping kids heal
The pediatric floor at Kadlec just got a little bit happier, and a whole lot more musical.More >>
The Scaregrounds are back, and scarier than ever
The Scaregrounds are back at the Benton Franklin Fairgrounds, with some bigger and better haunts.More >>
Area firefighters head out to help down in California
Firefighters from our area are stepping up; hoping to lend a hand to California firefighters.More >>
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested without incident
The suspect in the drive-by shooting reported on Thursday night is in custody.More >>
Tri-City Country Club under new ownership; renamed Zintel Creek Golf Club
On October 3, 2017 the members of the Tri-City Country Club, the oldest golf course in the Tri-Cities, unanimously voted to transfer ownership of club assets to a group of 20 members organized as Save the Club LLC.More >>
Murder trial underway in Walla Walla
The trial for a man facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of a woman and her boyfriend in their front yard in Walla Walla has begun.More >>
Car seats being recalled
More than half a million child car seats are being recalled, involving a company called Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile.More >>
How this year's grapes are looking for local wineries
Grape harvest is in full swing in eastern Washington as vineyards around our region race to pick all the grapes off their vines.More >>
