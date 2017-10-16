Man facing charges for assault and domestic violence

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is in the Benton County Jail on charges of assault and domestic violence. A woman reported her husband, Leonel Guzman, tried getting inside her home on the 2400 Block of West 6th avenue Sunday night. She told the dispatchers he was under the influence of narcotics.

Officers found him and found out he had done something similar early Saturday morning.

The victim told police Leonel allegedly kicked the door in at the house and started fighting with her. He then allegedly assaulted her by punching her body. Officers found visible bruising on the victim's body and found broken pieces of the door frame outside the front door.

He's now facing Assault and Domestic Violence charges.