Man facing charges for assault and domestic violence
Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier
A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco.
Man facing charges for assault and domestic violence
A man is in the Benton County Jail on charges of assault and domestic violence.
Man's body and his truck are pulled from canal after being stuck for 2 days
WAPATO- Divers have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man whose pickup truck went into a canal north of his Wapato home. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says rescuers pulled Thomas Pence and his truck from the water Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition when he drove off the road sometime Friday. Deputies began searching for Pence Friday night after family members reported that...
Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia River
PASCO- While out hunting on Indian Island in Kennewick, a 31-year-old male and his partner noticed their boat had floated away from shore. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the 31-year-old swam out to it with his waders on at first, but then returned to shore to take them off. He then went back out another time, but did not return. Franklin County Sheriffs, Benton County Sheriffs, Pasco Fire, and Columbia Basin responded to the area and were able to locate the man and pull him ou...
Man in custody after standoff
KENNEWICK, WA.-- 33-year-old Jose Antonio Contreras is now in jail, and facing a number of possible charges after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning.
New Kadlec music program helping kids heal
The pediatric floor at Kadlec just got a little bit happier, and a whole lot more musical.
The Scaregrounds are back, and scarier than ever
The Scaregrounds are back at the Benton Franklin Fairgrounds, with some bigger and better haunts.
Area firefighters head out to help down in California
Firefighters from our area are stepping up; hoping to lend a hand to California firefighters.
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested without incident
The suspect in the drive-by shooting reported on Thursday night is in custody.
Tri-City Country Club under new ownership; renamed Zintel Creek Golf Club
On October 3, 2017 the members of the Tri-City Country Club, the oldest golf course in the Tri-Cities, unanimously voted to transfer ownership of club assets to a group of 20 members organized as Save the Club LLC.
