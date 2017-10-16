Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier

PASCO, WA - A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco. Witnesses told police 46-year-old Thien Kim Ngo was throwing things at a cashier and poking customers around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Officers found him and told him he was trespassing and said if he went back he would be arrested. They gave him a written notice of trespass and cleared the scene when he left.

Shortly after officers left, Ngo came back and allegedly threw two full water bottles at the cashier, hitting her in the side. He left again before police got there. They later found him in his SUV near Volunteer Park around 7:00 p.m.

Officers booked him into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for burglary.

Pasco Police said on their Facebook Page, "In cases like these, where it appears that someone might benefit from mental health treatment, we can have our decisions forced by the suspect. Officers do not normally have as much arrest discretion in felony cases and violent cases; charging decisions belong to the prosecutors and sentencing typically belongs to the judges. Violent suspects need to be securely locked up, and right now, that means jail."

He's being held for the burglary charges because under Washington State law, if you trespass and return to commit another crime inside it's considered burglary.