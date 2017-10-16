Police still looking for suspect in shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police still looking for suspect in shooting

YAKIMA, WA - Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a possible gang related shooting. It happened around 1:35 Sunday afternoon.

Officers tell NBC Right Now 28-year-old Josue Silva stopped at a stop sign near 7th St. And East Maple. Someone walked up on foot and there was allegedly some sort of verbal confrontation. That's when the person walking on the street pulled out a gun and shot Silva. 

Medics took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers say this is possibly gang related. 

YPD says they might know who the suspect is but they're not releasing any information on them. 

