Lamb Weston expansion adds 150 jobs in Richland

Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion Monday.

The building that houses the new processing line is 290,000 square feet, and millions of pounds of potatoes will come through the building every year.

Richland plant manager Mark Schuster tells me for now, they'll process straight-cut fries through the new line, but that can always change based on demand.

Lamb Weston has operations throughout the world, but Schuster says a couple factors came into play when they decided where to expand and add this new processing line.

"Why is Richland such a great place? Well, there's lots of reasons," said Schuster. "Number one, the basin area, where we're at right now is a great potato growing region, one of the best in the world. We also have great access to transportation and the ports."

With the addition of line five, Lamb Weston's Richland plant now has the capability of producing 600 million pounds of potato product every year, and Lamb Weston is adding 150 jobs to the Richland plant because of the expansion.

