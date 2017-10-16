LIGO space observatory makes new discovery - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

LIGO space observatory makes new discovery

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA - A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory.
 

Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.

Neutron stars are the collapsed cores of a large star and are the smallest, densest stars known to exist.

The collision was 130 million light years from Earth.

This marked the first time that a cosmic event has been viewed in both gravitational waves and light, giving scientists a new way of learning about the universe.

The Hanford observatory made its first detection of gravitational waves in 2015, nearly 100 years after Albert Einstein predicted their existence.
    
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • LIGO space observatory makes new discovery

    LIGO space observatory makes new discovery

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:23:59 GMT

    A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory.  Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.

    More >>

    A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory.  Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.

    More >>

  • Lamb Weston expansion adds 150 jobs in Richland

    Lamb Weston expansion adds 150 jobs in Richland

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:22:45 GMT

    Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion Monday.

    More >>

    Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion Monday.

    More >>

  • Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier

    Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier

    Monday, October 16 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-10-16 15:11:41 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: Pasco PolicePhoto Courtesy: Pasco Police

    A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco.

    More >>

    A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco.

    More >>
    •   