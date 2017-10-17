Granger shooting suspect in court; victim in stable condition

UPDATE:

GRANGER, WA - We're learning more about the suspect who police say shot another man in Granger last week that sent the victim to Harborview in Seattle. The men involved were roommates, and according to the Yakima Sheriff's Department, the shooting was over the use of electricity.

Earlier today, 45-year-old Leopoldo Contreras-Parra made his preliminary court appearance.

Last Wednesday, investigators say Contreras-Parra got into an argument with his 45-year-old roommate about leaving the lights on and wanted to teach him a lesson. According to witnesses, Contreras-Parra cut the power to the victim's side of the garage, and when he came home they started fighting.

Witnesses believe the argument lasted about an hour before they heard gunshots.

Deputies say Contreras-Parra told one witness he had fired shots in the air to scare his roommate, but things escalated and more shots were fired.

When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He is now listed in stable condition at Harborview in Seattle.

Meanwhile, Contreras-Parra is being held on $500,000 bond. He's expected to be back in court in two weeks for his arraignment.

---------------------------------------

GRANGER, WA - Officers picked up a shooting suspect at a Granger business Monday. The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested him while he picked up a check near North 2nd Street.

The suspect didn't immediately follow orders, but eventually was arrested. Officers did find a gun that's believed to be the same one used in the shooting.

Last Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a man with gunshot wounds on the 500 Block of Mentzer Avenue just after midnight on October 11th. Responding units found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a local hospital before he was transported him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

That victim is now stable, but still not well enough to be interviewed. Investigators are hoping to talk with him soon.

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a fight between the two and that they both knew each other. YSO even said they live in the same building where the shooting happened.

The suspect is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.