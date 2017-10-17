Suspect arrested in Granger shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Suspect arrested in Granger shooting



GRANGER, WA - Officers picked up a shooting suspect at a Granger business Monday. The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested him while he picked up a check near North 2nd Street.

The suspect didn't immediately follow orders, but eventually was arrested. Officers did find a gun that's believed to be the same one used in the shooting. 

Last Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a man with gunshot wounds on the 500 Block of Mentzer Avenue just after midnight on October 11th. Responding units found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a local hospital before he was transported him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. 

That victim is now stable, but still not well enough to be interviewed. Investigators are hoping to talk with him soon. 

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a fight between the two and that they both knew each other. YSO even said they live in the same building where the shooting happened. 

The suspect is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.

