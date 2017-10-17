Plans to strip credentials from former Police ChiefPosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Plans to strip credentials from former Police Chief
Plans to strip credentials from former Police Chief
The Washington state Criminal Justice Training Commission is moving forward with charges to strip former Granger Police Chief Robert Perales of his police credentials.More >>
The Washington state Criminal Justice Training Commission is moving forward with charges to strip former Granger Police Chief Robert Perales of his police credentials.More >>
Suspect arrested in Granger shooting
Suspect arrested in Granger shooting
Officers picked up a shooting suspect at a Granger business Monday.More >>
Officers picked up a shooting suspect at a Granger business Monday.More >>
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
Police still looking for suspect in shooting
Police still looking for suspect in shooting
Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a possible gang related shooting.More >>
Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a possible gang related shooting.More >>
Man's body and his truck are pulled from canal after being stuck for 2 days
Man's body and his truck are pulled from canal after being stuck for 2 days
WAPATO- Divers have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man whose pickup truck went into a canal north of his Wapato home. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says rescuers pulled Thomas Pence and his truck from the water Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition when he drove off the road sometime Friday. Deputies began searching for Pence Friday night after family members reported that...More >>
WAPATO- Divers have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man whose pickup truck went into a canal north of his Wapato home. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says rescuers pulled Thomas Pence and his truck from the water Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition when he drove off the road sometime Friday. Deputies began searching for Pence Friday night after family members reported that...More >>
Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia River
Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia River
PASCO- While out hunting on Indian Island in Kennewick, a 31-year-old male and his partner noticed their boat had floated away from shore. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the 31-year-old swam out to it with his waders on at first, but then returned to shore to take them off. He then went back out another time, but did not return. Franklin County Sheriffs, Benton County Sheriffs, Pasco Fire, and Columbia Basin responded to the area and were able to locate the man and pull him ou...More >>
PASCO- While out hunting on Indian Island in Kennewick, a 31-year-old male and his partner noticed their boat had floated away from shore. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the 31-year-old swam out to it with his waders on at first, but then returned to shore to take them off. He then went back out another time, but did not return. Franklin County Sheriffs, Benton County Sheriffs, Pasco Fire, and Columbia Basin responded to the area and were able to locate the man and pull him ou...More >>
Motel fire in Yakima declared arson; suspect arrested
Motel fire in Yakima declared arson; suspect arrested
Yakima firefighters say a fire at the Sunshine Motel is arson.More >>
Yakima firefighters say a fire at the Sunshine Motel is arson.More >>
Cryo hops: a new beer-making process using liquid nitrogen
Cryo hops: a new beer-making process using liquid nitrogen
What do you get when you combine liquid nitrogen and hops? The answer is more beer, thanks to a new product created by YCH Hops called Cryo Hops.More >>
What do you get when you combine liquid nitrogen and hops? The answer is more beer, thanks to a new product created by YCH Hops called Cryo Hops.More >>
Two new deputies join Yakima County Sheriff's Office
Two new deputies join Yakima County Sheriff's Office
Today, the two newest deputies for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Allen and Rochelle Ruybal, were sworn in by Sheriff Brian Winter.More >>
Today, the two newest deputies for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Allen and Rochelle Ruybal, were sworn in by Sheriff Brian Winter.More >>
Sex offender residence notification: Michael Matthew Frueh
Sex offender residence notification: Michael Matthew Frueh
The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.More >>
The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.More >>