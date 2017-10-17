Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire. The flames fully engulfed the 1995 Chevy Tahoe in the U.S. Post Office employee parking lot around 4:30 Tuesday morning. The person who owns the car was there and told police they had been for several hours.

Firefighters got the flames out, but the tahoe is a total loss.

Anyone with information should call police at (509) 545-3421.