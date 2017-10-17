WSP enforcing "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis

WASHINGTON STATE - Washington State Patrol troopers will be doing a "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis from October 18, 2017 through October 20, 2017. Troopers are doing this to help bring awareness to the "Move Over Law."

According to a press release from WSP, in the last two years, 62 patrol cars have been hit and 24 troopers injured. That's an average of one trooper injured every month.

The "move Over Law" requires cars coming towards an emergency vehicle should be careful, slow down, and move over if you can. An emergency vehicle includes police, fire, medical, tow trucks, and cars using hazard lights. If you don't move over, you could face a $214 fine that can't be waived or reduced.

WSP contacted 4,175 drivers for the violation in 2016.

Troopers say this is especially important as we get closer to winter so everyone stays safe.