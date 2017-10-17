WSP enforcing "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSP enforcing "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON STATE - Washington State Patrol troopers will be doing a "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis from October 18, 2017 through October 20, 2017. Troopers are doing this to help bring awareness to the "Move Over Law."

According to a press release from WSP, in the last two years, 62 patrol cars have been hit and 24 troopers injured. That's an average of one trooper injured every month. 

The "move Over Law" requires cars coming towards an emergency vehicle should be careful, slow down, and move over if you can. An emergency vehicle includes police, fire, medical, tow trucks, and cars using hazard lights. If you don't move over, you could face a $214 fine that can't be waived or reduced.

WSP contacted 4,175 drivers for the violation in 2016.

Troopers say this is especially important as we get closer to winter so everyone stays safe. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning

    Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:53:22 GMT

    The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.

    More >>

    The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.

    More >>

  • 150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion

    150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-10-17 18:47:36 GMT

    Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.

    More >>

    Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.

    More >>

  • Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious

    Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-10-17 14:05:57 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: Pasco PolicePhoto Courtesy: Pasco Police

    Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.

    More >>

    Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.

    More >>
    •   