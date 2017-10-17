Area counties rank high for sexually transmitted diseases

YAKIMA, WA - Some of the counties in our area face problems when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases. This is made evident by the Washington State Department of Health's 2016 STD Report.

The report was released just last week, and is based off reported STD cases. In our area, three of our counties placed in the top five for a certain infection. That disease is gonorrhea.

Yakima County was the highest-rated county in our state with this STD. About 440 cases were reported last year, resulting in a more than 20 percent increase.

Two other counties in our area rounded out the top five. Benton County came in fourth and Franklin County ranked fifth.

For the second year in a row, Yakima County had one of the highest rates for chlamydia. Yakima ranked second with close to 1,600 reported cases. Franklin County also made the top five, coming in fourth.

Specialists recommend that people use protection when they engage in sexual intercourse to prevent the spread of these diseases. They also recommend sexually active people under the age of 25 get tested annually.

The Yakima Health District offers free HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia testing every Wednesday from 8:30 to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m.