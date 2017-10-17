150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansionPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning
Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning
The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.More >>
The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.More >>
150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion
150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion
Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.More >>
Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.More >>
Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious
Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious
Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.More >>
Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.More >>
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier
Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier
A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco.More >>
A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco.More >>
Man facing charges for assault and domestic violence
Man facing charges for assault and domestic violence
A man is in the Benton County Jail on charges of assault and domestic violence.More >>
A man is in the Benton County Jail on charges of assault and domestic violence.More >>
Man's body and his truck are pulled from canal after being stuck for 2 days
Man's body and his truck are pulled from canal after being stuck for 2 days
WAPATO- Divers have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man whose pickup truck went into a canal north of his Wapato home. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says rescuers pulled Thomas Pence and his truck from the water Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition when he drove off the road sometime Friday. Deputies began searching for Pence Friday night after family members reported that...More >>
WAPATO- Divers have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man whose pickup truck went into a canal north of his Wapato home. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says rescuers pulled Thomas Pence and his truck from the water Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition when he drove off the road sometime Friday. Deputies began searching for Pence Friday night after family members reported that...More >>
Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia River
Man dies after trying to swim out to his boat on the Columbia River
PASCO- While out hunting on Indian Island in Kennewick, a 31-year-old male and his partner noticed their boat had floated away from shore. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the 31-year-old swam out to it with his waders on at first, but then returned to shore to take them off. He then went back out another time, but did not return. Franklin County Sheriffs, Benton County Sheriffs, Pasco Fire, and Columbia Basin responded to the area and were able to locate the man and pull him ou...More >>
PASCO- While out hunting on Indian Island in Kennewick, a 31-year-old male and his partner noticed their boat had floated away from shore. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said the 31-year-old swam out to it with his waders on at first, but then returned to shore to take them off. He then went back out another time, but did not return. Franklin County Sheriffs, Benton County Sheriffs, Pasco Fire, and Columbia Basin responded to the area and were able to locate the man and pull him ou...More >>
Man in custody after standoff
Man in custody after standoff
KENNEWICK, WA.-- 33-year-old Jose Antonio Contreras is now in jail, and facing a number of possible charges after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- 33-year-old Jose Antonio Contreras is now in jail, and facing a number of possible charges after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning.More >>
New Kadlec music program helping kids heal
New Kadlec music program helping kids heal
The pediatric floor at Kadlec just got a little bit happier, and a whole lot more musical.More >>
The pediatric floor at Kadlec just got a little bit happier, and a whole lot more musical.More >>