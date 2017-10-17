150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion

RICHLAND, WA - Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday. In the process, adding another production line to its operation as one of the largest employers in the region.

The new plant is a fairly large facility: the building that houses the new processing line is 290,000 square feet, and millions of pounds of potatoes will come through the building every year.

Richland Plant Manager Mark Schuster says that for now, they'll process straight-cut fries through the new line...but they can always change based on demand.

Lamb Weston has operations throughout the world, but Schuster says a couple factors came into play when they decided where to expand and add this new processing line.

"Why is Richland such a great place?" Schuster said. "Well, there's lots of reasons. Number one; the basin area, where we're at right now is a great potato growing region, one of the best in the world. We also have great access to transportation and the ports."

With the addition of line five, Lamb Weston's Richland plant now has the capability of producing 600 million pounds of potato product every year...and Lamb Weston is adding 150 jobs to the Richland plant because of the expansion.

Lamb Weston says they're constantly looking for new ways to expand and create new jobs, but when companies grow like this, it doesn't just affect the company itself. People we spoke with yesterday say it can affect the whole community.

Carl Adrian, president and CEO of the Tri-Cities Economic Development Council says when a company like Lamb Weston expands, it creates a ripple effect in the business world.

"When companies like Lamb Weston select a community and make this kind of investment, it causes other companies to say, 'jeez, there must be something there, maybe we need to look there, too,'" said Adrian.

The 150 positions added to work at the expanded Richland plant include many operator and technical skill-type jobs that Lamb Weston officials say are important for the operations at the new production line.