Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.

It's the longest running balloon stampede in the Pacific Northwest and the second oldest in the nation. 

The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede runs from October 18-22.

To learn more, visit https://wallawallaballoonstampede.com/.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning

    Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:53:22 GMT

    The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.

    More >>

    The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.

    More >>

  • 150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion

    150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-10-17 18:47:36 GMT

    Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.

    More >>

    Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.

    More >>

  • Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious

    Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-10-17 14:05:57 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: Pasco PolicePhoto Courtesy: Pasco Police

    Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.

    More >>

    Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.

    More >>
    •   