Suspect sought after hit and run leaves one pedestrian dead near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway of South Wapato Road - the vehicle who hit the man fled the scene after the accident.

On October 17 at 5:43 a.m., the pedestrian was walking northbound in the northbound lanes in the 3500 block of South Wapato Road when he was struck in the roadway by a vehicle just 5.4 miles west of Toppenish. The vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim, already deceased, was then struck by a second vehicle driven by 44-year-old Hector Medina of Toppenish. Medina was not injured in the incident.

It is unknown how much time passed between when the victim was struck by the unknown driver to when he was again struck by Medina. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. The victim has yet to be identified.

The cause is under investigation.