Change of plans for our local fire crews in CA

SANTA CRUZ, CA - A change of plans now, for our local firefighters battling the fires down in California.

Five crews left Kennewick Friday morning for Napa. Our local crews were originally going to be in Napa for two weeks, plus four days of travel time getting there and back. Now, they've already left Napa.

As of yesterday, there were about 11,000 firefighters from all over the country on the ground in Napa, and this morning it seemed like our crews were no longer needed and would be coming home.

But then another change of plans sent them to Santa Cruz to tackle structure protection for what is being called The Bear Fire.

We spoke with the spokeswoman with one of our crews, and she says they're very happy to be able to continue helping out wherever needed.

As far as when they'll actually be coming back: shifting our crews to Santa Cruz does make that date a little less concrete, but we're told they're planning to be down there the full two weeks.