Change of plans for our local fire crews in CAPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion
150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion
Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.More >>
Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.More >>
Leona Libby Middle School students donate supplies to firefighters
Leona Libby Middle School students donate supplies to firefighters
One local middle school felt the need to do something good, and came through with a big donation to local firefighters.More >>
One local middle school felt the need to do something good, and came through with a big donation to local firefighters.More >>
Change of plans for our local fire crews in CA
Change of plans for our local fire crews in CA
A change of plans now, for our local firefighters battling the fires down in California.More >>
A change of plans now, for our local firefighters battling the fires down in California.More >>
Glenn's Hometown News: Endless musical possibilities at Ted Brown Music
Glenn's Hometown News: Endless musical possibilities at Ted Brown Music
For this segment of Glenn's Hometown News, Glenn Cassie didn't have to go far to discover the musician's sanctuary; Ted Brown Music, right in Richland.More >>
For this segment of Glenn's Hometown News, Glenn Cassie didn't have to go far to discover the musician's sanctuary; Ted Brown Music, right in Richland.More >>
Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning
Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning
The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.More >>
The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.More >>
Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious
Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious
Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.More >>
Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.More >>
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier
Man arrested for burglary after assaulting cashier
A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco.More >>
A Richland man is facing burglary charges after assaulting a cashier at the Goodwill in Pasco.More >>
Man facing charges for assault and domestic violence
Man facing charges for assault and domestic violence
A man is in the Benton County Jail on charges of assault and domestic violence.More >>
A man is in the Benton County Jail on charges of assault and domestic violence.More >>
Man's body and his truck are pulled from canal after being stuck for 2 days
Man's body and his truck are pulled from canal after being stuck for 2 days
WAPATO- Divers have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man whose pickup truck went into a canal north of his Wapato home. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says rescuers pulled Thomas Pence and his truck from the water Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition when he drove off the road sometime Friday. Deputies began searching for Pence Friday night after family members reported that...More >>
WAPATO- Divers have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man whose pickup truck went into a canal north of his Wapato home. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says rescuers pulled Thomas Pence and his truck from the water Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition when he drove off the road sometime Friday. Deputies began searching for Pence Friday night after family members reported that...More >>