Leona Libby Middle School students donate supplies to firefighters

WEST RICHLAND, WA - One local middle school felt the need to do something good, and came through with a big donation to local firefighters.

Leona Libby Middle School officials say at first, students wanted to do something to help out hurricane victims. But after some discussion, they decided to help out a cause closer to home...like our local firefighters fighting the wildfires in California and right here in Washington.

Benton County Fire District #4 went to the school to accept the donations and get a big thank you from some generous Leona Libby students today, who thought to donate supplies that firefighters could use when resources might be light out at big fires.

"They decided that they could collect things to help the firefighters, supplies that they might need when they're out in the field fighting the fires, so each advisory class signed up to bring different things that they thought the firefighters could use when they're out working to save homes and forests."

Some of the most popular donations were beef jerky, sunscreen, and chap stick...along with all the thank you cards the kids wrote to the fires' first responders.

When asked what the public can do to support our firefighters, we were told you can call your local fire station and see what they might need.