Suspect arrested for theft and burglary

KENNEWICK, WA - One person is in police custody for burglary and car theft. Kennewick Police say on their Facebook page, someone broke into someone's apartment on the 1100 Block of West 10th Avenue, stole keys, and left with their car.

Officers saw the stolen car going east 10th Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They stopped it and detained three people inside.

After investigating they arrested Tariq Al Shamary for residential burglary and auto theft. They also arrested Bariq Al Shamary because for an outstanding warrant and violating a no contact order from the previous day.