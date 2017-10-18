One transported to Seattle after shooting in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

One transported to Seattle after shooting in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Police have confirmed one person got hurt when shots rang out near South 13th Avenue and West Arlington Avenue.

Medics took the victim to Yakima Regional Medical Center in critical condition where they went into a brief lockdown, which is standard procedure for a situation like this.

They have been transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

This is a developing story. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures