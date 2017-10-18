ATF investigating early morning fire at St. Michael's Church

YAKIMA, WA - Investigators trying to figure out what started a fire at St. Michael's Church on North Naches Avenue and Yakima Avenue. NBC Right Now was the first news team to bring you this breaking news around 6:30 Wednesday morning. Firefighters say the it burned outside the building and never went inside. No injuries have been reported.

Right now, they aren't sure what started it.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating. We're told this is standard procedure for this type of call.

This is a developing story.

