ATF investigating early morning fire at St. Michael's ChurchPosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
ATF investigating early morning fire at St. Michael's Church
ATF investigating early morning fire at St. Michael's Church
Investigators trying to figure out what started a fire at St. Michael's Church on North Naches Avenue and Yakima Avenue.More >>
Investigators trying to figure out what started a fire at St. Michael's Church on North Naches Avenue and Yakima Avenue.More >>
Suspect in drive-by shooting in custody after standoff
Suspect in drive-by shooting in custody after standoff
Three hours after a standoff, a man is in custody.More >>
Three hours after a standoff, a man is in custody.More >>
One transported to Seattle after shooting in Yakima
One transported to Seattle after shooting in Yakima
Police have confirmed one person got hurt when shots rang out near South 13th Avenue and West Arlington Avenue.More >>
Police have confirmed one person got hurt when shots rang out near South 13th Avenue and West Arlington Avenue.More >>
Granger shooting suspect in court; victim in stable condition
Granger shooting suspect in court; victim in stable condition
Officers picked up a shooting suspect at a Granger business Monday.More >>
Officers picked up a shooting suspect at a Granger business Monday.More >>
Challenger astronaut serves as inspiration for CWU students
Challenger astronaut serves as inspiration for CWU students
More than 31 years after the space shuttle Challenger disaster, the influence of an astronaut aboard that ill-fated mission is still being felt today.More >>
More than 31 years after the space shuttle Challenger disaster, the influence of an astronaut aboard that ill-fated mission is still being felt today.More >>
Suspect sought after hit and run leaves one pedestrian dead near Toppenish
Suspect sought after hit and run leaves one pedestrian dead near Toppenish
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway of South Wapato Road - the vehicle who hit the man fled the scene after the accident.More >>
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway of South Wapato Road - the vehicle who hit the man fled the scene after the accident.More >>
Area counties rank high for sexually transmitted diseases
Area counties rank high for sexually transmitted diseases
Some of the counties in our area face problems when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases.More >>
Some of the counties in our area face problems when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases.More >>
Motel fire in Yakima declared arson; suspect arrested
Motel fire in Yakima declared arson; suspect arrested
According to police, the woman whose accused of starting a fire at the Sunshine Motel in Yakima had recently been evicted.More >>
According to police, the woman whose accused of starting a fire at the Sunshine Motel in Yakima had recently been evicted.More >>
Plans to strip credentials from former Police Chief
Plans to strip credentials from former Police Chief
The Washington state Criminal Justice Training Commission is moving forward with charges to strip former Granger Police Chief Robert Perales of his police credentials.More >>
The Washington state Criminal Justice Training Commission is moving forward with charges to strip former Granger Police Chief Robert Perales of his police credentials.More >>
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>