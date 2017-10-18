Suspect in drive-by shooting in custody after standoff

YAKIMA, WA - Three hours after a standoff, a man is in custody. Officers surrounded a motor home near East Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Street. They told NBC Right Now they believed 23-year-old Marcel Devine was inside.

Devine is a suspect in a drive-by shooting from I street on Sunday night.

They tried using a cell phone to get in touch with him, they also thought he was armed.

Eventually, SWAT forced their way inside around 6:30 Tuesday night.