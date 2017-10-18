WSU Tri-Cities awarded $11.7M GEAR UP grant to prepare students for post-secondary educationPosted: Updated:
WSU Tri-Cities awarded $11.7M GEAR UP grant to prepare students for post-secondary education
Washington State University Tri-Cities recently received a $11.7 million seven-year GEAR UP grant to prepare students in low-income schools to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.More >>
Prosecuting attorney releases statement on July 4 officer-involved shooting
The following is a release from Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller.More >>
Suspect arrested for theft and burglary
One person is in police custody for burglary and car theft.More >>
150 new jobs added with Lamb Weston Richland expansion
Lamb Weston officially opened its Richland plant expansion yesterday.More >>
Leona Libby Middle School students donate supplies to firefighters
One local middle school felt the need to do something good, and came through with a big donation to local firefighters.More >>
Change of plans for our local fire crews in CA
A change of plans now, for our local firefighters battling the fires down in California.More >>
Glenn's Hometown News: Endless musical possibilities at Ted Brown Music
For this segment of Glenn's Hometown News, Glenn Cassie didn't have to go far to discover the musician's sanctuary; Ted Brown Music, right in Richland.More >>
Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts Wednesday morning
The 44th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede presented by Gesa Credit Union kicks off Wednesday morning at Howard Tietan Park in Walla Walla.More >>
Police investigating SUV fire as suspicious
Pasco Police are investigating a suspicious SUV fire.More >>
LIGO space observatory makes new discovery
A different sort of galactic collision has been detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation's special space observatory. Officials announced Monday that astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory discovered the crash of two neutron stars on Aug. 17.More >>
