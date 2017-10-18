CRIME STOPPERS: Bradley Lawson Lytton

RICHLAND, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Bradley Lawson Lytton.

Lytton is wanted for Felony Order Violation & Assault DV, Failure to Comply-Assault DV, and Failure to Appear- Violation of Court Order.

Lytton is 31 years old (DOB: 12-23-1985), 5'10", 180 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. He is last known to live in Richland.

If you have any information about where he is, let Crime Stoppers know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information.

If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.