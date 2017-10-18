Elementary students add a fun, creative touch to construction of new school

RICHLAND, WA - Students at Jefferson Elementary School got to take part in a newer tradition today by adding a unique touch to a construction project. This morning, construction crews hoisted the beam over the fence that's separating the old and new schools so students and staff could sign their names. It’s a somewhat new tradition that started when Lewis & Clark Elementary - one of Richland's newest schools - was built.

"For the kids to be able to say, "that's going to be where our new school is," and "oh my gosh, we have a signature on it,'" said Bobbi Buttars, principal at Jefferson Elementary School. "We're also going to be doing a time capsule later, so they've also started that tradition of putting time capsules in the new schools, so, you know, just something significant for the kids and the staff to be a part of the new building."

Buttars says even though you won't be able to see the beam once it's all built, it's still special for everyone who was there today to sign. Crews will install the beam Friday morning.

The new Jefferson Elementary School is expected to be complete by August.