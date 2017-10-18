Yakima man involved in motor home standoff appears in court

YAKIMA, WA - Less than 24 hours after a standoff with the Yakima Police Department, the Yakima man police say was responsible for it appears before a judge.

On Wednesday afternoon, Marcel Devine made his preliminary appearance. During the brief hearing, the judge found police do have enough probable cause that prosecutors could potentially charge him with drive by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, and robbery.

According to court documents, the assault and robbery stems from an incident involving a cousin of Devine's girlfriend last month.

YPD says Devine was the one inside a motor home in downtown Yakima during yesterday's standoff that lasted three hours.

Devine is now being held in the Yakima County Jail. Bail has been set at $175,000.

He will be back in court in two weeks for his arraignment, where he'll be formally charged.