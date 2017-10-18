Six Hanford workers report odors outside TX Farm

RICHLAND, WA - Six Hanford workers have declined precautionary medical evaluation after reporting odors outside of TX Farm. None of the workers reported symptoms. The employees were preparing to perform electrical maintenance at the time of reported odors and were not in an area that requires use of a supplied-air respirator. Workers were instructed to leave the area, and access to the area has been restricted.

