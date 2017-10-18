One dead after possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Right now, Pasco Police are investigating the death of a man found inside a home with extremely high levels of carbon monoxide.

Two men called 911 this morning after they went into a home near West Park Street in Pasco and found the man's body. Due to high levels of carbon monoxide, paramedics were the only ones allowed inside.

Both men who called police were found to be okay.

The cause of death is still unknown, but police believe the high levels of carbon monoxide may have been caused by a propane stove or generator.