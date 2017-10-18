Yakima crime prevention workshop for business owners

YAKIMA, WA - Businesses and community organizations in Yakima teamed up to provide a free crime prevention workshop for business owners Wednesday morning.

The meeting room at the Yakima Convention Center was completely full. Two Yakima Police officers and a representative from the city gave a presentation that lasted well over an hour about what owners can do to decrease the chances their properties become a target for criminals.

So far this year in Yakima, there have been 47 business robberies. More than two dozen of those have been committed by suspects that had a weapon.

There have also been more than 250 business burglaries.

The workshop touched on a number of topics, including what business owners should look for when reporting suspicious behavior, how to deal with trespassers, and deterring shoplifting.

"With all these people here today, I think that shows that it's not each man for himself," said Jill Johnson, owner of Johnson Orchard. "It's we're all a group, if we can all watch out for each other. I think that's the best way to do it."

During the workshop, there was a lot of emphasis placed on what's called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, or CPTED.

It's the proper design, maintenance, and use of the building that helps cut back on incidents. It also puts customers at ease by reducing the fear of crime.

After the presentation, officials say they are working on hosting another crime prevention workshop for Spanish-speaking business owners.

The workshop was presented by Yakima Valley Tourism, Downtown Yakima, Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Safe Yakima Valley, Center For Business Development, and Yakima Camara De Comercio Hispana.