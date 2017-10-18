Trios Foundation gives 6-year-old with autism the gift of communication

KENNEWICK, WA - Today, a young boy with autism received the gift of communication. 6-year-old Leo Ibarra and his mom were presented with a brand new iPad, thanks to the Trios Foundation.

But it's not just any iPad; this iPad is equipped with a special program that will help him learn and communicate. And it's all about visuals. While using the app, Leo can select objects on the screen which the app then translates to a sentence.

So naturally, after receiving the gift, Leo had this to say.

"Thank you Trios Foundation, all done!"

Leo's mom says he loves technology and she's really excited to have her son be able to communicate better at home and at school.

Leo is the first recipient of a gift from the Trios Foundation Gartner Child Assistance Fund, created to help kids in need get the medical assistance they may not have received otherwise.

To learn more about the fund or how you can help kids like Leo, you can visit this website, https://trios-foundation.networkforgood.com/, or by calling the Trios Foundation office at 509-221-5638.

Following is a little more information about the Fund, which was set up by the estate of the late Paul Gartner.

In 2015, the Paul Gartner Trust initiated the Gartner Child Assistance Fund to help support children under 12 who may otherwise go without medical treatment or therapy for non-terminal conditions due to financial constraints. The Gartner Estate provided the initial funding for this program and, in 2017, the Gartner Child Assistance Fund was established. The Trios Foundation administers fund and will be working to grow the fund to provide additional assistance to the youth of our community.

The Trios Foundation grants assistance to qualified children based on the following eligibility requirements. Eligibility requirements:

1. is under 12 years of age;

2. has never before received any aid from the Gartner Child Assistance Fund;

3. has a reasonable possibility of recovery;

4. has a documented illness or injury that is not terminal;

5. has a reasonable possibility of having an improved life due to the medical treatment or therapy; and,

6. has a documented financial need, (the child/family is eligible for federal or state assistance and there is no other source of payment for medical bill).