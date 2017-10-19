Online support group connects parents all over the world

KENNEWICK, WA - When we last met miracle baby Hunter Aagard, he was four years old.

Now he's six and dealing with the challenges that come with having brachial plexus palsy.

Up until about a year ago, his mother Kristen Tisdale felt alone. The closest person she knew of with brachial plexus lived in Seattle.

Until she found a Facebook group online meant specifically for parents of children with brachial plexus. On this page she was able to share her story and read about other peoples experiences.

Tisdale told us that everyone knows when each others' children head into surgery, and that she often shares what she reads with her son Hunter so he can know that he isn't alone.

That's how she met Melissa Hobbs from Florida. Before her daughter was born, Melissa had never heard of brachial plexus. She sought out support groups on Facebook and found the same one.

"You're not alone...just reach out," said Hobbs.

October is also Brachial Plexus Palsy Awareness Month, and if you'd like to learn more you can visit https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/001395.htm.