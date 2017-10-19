Wind pushes second alarm brush fire near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - Firefighters are watching for hot spots near the 3000 Block of Tule Road near Toppenish. A large brush fire started Wednesday night and quickly spread down the hill.

When responding units got there, they found a wind driven fire had already burned about 100 acres. Yakima County Fire District 5 set up command with Yakama Nation Fire Management.

The flames continued burning up over the ridge to the north, so units sent out another alarm to get more units from the upper valley.

We're told it was fully contained it around 2:30 Thursday morning. Firefighters say between 2,000 and 2,500 acres have been destroyed

No word on what started it.