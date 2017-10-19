Kennewick Firefighters investigating early morning house fire

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick firefighters are trying to figure out what started a house fire on the 1700 Block of South Rainier Street. Responding units found two homes fully engulfed when they got there around 3:15 Thursday morning.

Neighbors tell NBC Right Now the crackling from the flames woke them up. Luckily everyone got out and no one got hurt.

Kennewick Fire Investigator Brian Ellis tells us they're now going through the house and keeping an eye out for possible hot spots.

They say the fire started outside the home, but aren't sure what caused it.

