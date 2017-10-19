80 Intermech, Inc. field construction personnel wear pink hard hats at job sites in October

RICHLAND, WA – Intermech, Inc. proudly announces that all of its field construction personnel at various job sites throughout Washington and Idaho are wearing EMCOR Pink Hard Hats in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, spurring a call to action for breast cancer screening and awareness as part of EMCOR's 9th Annual "Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today." campaign. Intermech employees will be seen by scores of people as they work at client locations ranging from power plants to industrial and government facilities.

A market leader in fabrication and construction of mechanical projects, Intermech, Inc. is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses.

Throughout October thousands of employees at 60+ EMCOR’s subsidiaries across the U.S. are wearing EMCOR Pink Hard Hats at hundreds of work sites such as hospitals, infrastructure projects, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, and oil refineries.

Millions more people will be reached nationally in October as EMCOR’s U.S. fleet of 6,000+ service vehicles display Pink Hard Hat posters with the “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign message.

“This is EMCOR’s 9th consecutive year of spearheading the national Pink Hard Hat initiative. Over the years people have come forward to say they believe this unique way of raising awareness of the importance of breast cancer screening has had a positive impact on their own lives or that of a loved one,” stated Mark Malloy, President, Intermech, Inc. “Many of our employees wear hard hats on a daily basis for personal protection, and we’re proud of their commitment to wear an EMCOR/Intermech Pink Hard Hat in October to raise awareness of breast cancer and remind women and men to get screened.”