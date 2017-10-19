Carmichael Middle School football players raise cancer awareness - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Carmichael Middle School football players raise cancer awareness on the field

RICHLAND, WA - Socks of all colors were worn by the Carmichael Middle School 8th grade football team Wednesday to recognize the American Cancer Society’s various cancer awareness initiatives. The pink associated with breast cancer awareness is very well known, but some of the others are:

  • Black – Melanoma
  • Purple - Pancreatic Cancer
  • Gray - Brain Cancer
  • Light Blue - Prostate Cancer

One of the Carmichael players, Joey Pearson, lost his father to brain cancer four years ago, so Joey wore gray socks yesterday in memory of him.

