CRIME STOPPERS: Daniel Vazquez-Ortega

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Daniel Vazquez-Ortega.

Vazquez-Ortega is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Assault 2nd DV, and Assault 4th. He is 41 years old (DOB: 11-2-1975), 5'5", 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has the tattoo "Nayeli" on his neck. He is last known to live in Pasco.

If you have any information about where he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477 or www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.