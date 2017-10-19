Body found in Yakima River identified as missing 20-year-old from Toppenish

10-24-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - On October 19 at about 2:26 p.m., the Yakima County Sheriff's Office was notified of a human body that had been discovered by a citizen. The body was located in the Yakima River near the bridge at State Route 22.

The body was recovered and a death investigation has been initiated.

On October 23, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased. The autopsy suggested the cause of death was drowning. There was no trauma to the body and no evidence of foul play has been uncovered.

On October 24, the deceased was positively identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Aguilera of Toppenish. Family has been notified. The positive identification was made using dental records.

Aguilera was reported during the first week of October to the Toppenish Police Department to be a missing person. Aguilera had not been seen or heard from by family members since the last week of September when Aguilera was last seen with friends at a gathering north of Toppenish near the shore of the Yakima River.

Yakima County Sheriff's detectives have interviewed persons who were last known to have been with Aguilera. All of those interviewed that were last known to have been with Aguilera report that he had not been the victim of violence and was last seen walking away from the group by himself. Aguilera's body was subsequently recovered about a mile down river.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.

TOPPENISH, WA - The Toppenish Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person.

Alejandro Aguilera Suarez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male. He is approximately 5'09" and weighs approximately 155 lbs. with a slim build, brown eyes, and black hair. He has two piercings, one in each ear with black earring studs.

Suarez was last seen on Saturday, September 30, 2017. If anyone has any information that could help reunite Suarez with his family, please call the Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355.