Tri-Cities growth: Fresh Out The Box expands beyond four wheels

KENNEWICK, WA - When you're driving around town, how much growth do you see? How many new businesses and construction sites do you notice? The Tri-Cities is one of the fastest growing areas in Washington state, making it a desirable place to live and work. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky sat down with one new restaurant owner who has found success in our growing economy.

"There's not a whole lot of Asian fusion here, so what we have is just a little different to the Tri-Cities," said Jenny Nguyen, one of the owners of Fresh Out The Box.

With no kitchen experience whatsoever, Nguyen and her husband took a risk and started their business in 2015.

"We got to doing it without really knowing what we were getting ourselves into," said Nguyen.

And boy, did the couple underestimate how popular they would be. They parked Fresh Out The Box at Food Truck Fridays, whipped up their Asian-infused Mexican, American, even Greek food, and waited for the masses to show up.

"It was crazy," said Nguyen. "There was like 1,000 people."

So why venture into a business you know nothing about? Born and raised in the Tri-Cities, Nguyen says she's watched the economy take off, giving her the confidence to jump into the food truck world.

"I was born in Pasco, raised in Pasco, and just the changes that I've seen especially these past few years it's been like, really growing," said Nguyen.

Growing so much, the couple was able to take their restaurant off wheels, and permanently park the business in Kennewick.

"We had a lot of people asking us, 'when are you opening up a spot?'''

Just three years after taking the restaurant plunge, they say it's going so well, they hope to expand even more to cater to the ever-growing region.

"It just makes us really happy to be able to serve good food, fresh food to the community," said Nguyen.