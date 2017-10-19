Local wineries to donate percent of weekend proceeds to CA wineries

BENTON CITY, WA - As we see the aftermath of the northern California wildfires, many of our local wineries are looking to help their California counterparts.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with Tim Hightower from Hightower Cellars, who says in times of need, the wine world comes together to help other wineries in need. In this case, that means tomorrow through Sunday on Red Mountain.

The wine world is a family, and when the wildfires in northern California struck both wineries themselves and the homes of many of the workers, our wineries here knew something had to be done.

"We were just kind of aghast at it and realized there was gonna be a huge need for help down there," said Hightower, "and thought

'the world's small, the wine world's even smaller,' and thought we could reach out and lend a helping hand."

And that's exactly what the wineries on Red Mountain are doing tomorrow through Sunday...donating portions of their proceeds for the weekend to relief efforts.

"Hightower Cellars is going to donate 20 percent of our gross sales for the weekend to this relief effort," Hightower said. "Different wineries here on Red Mountain are doing different things, but there's quite a long list of wineries that are participating, I don't know what each of them are doing, but they're all doing something similar, I believe."

The situation in California wine country is very fluid right now, so Hightower says the wineries are still looking into which relief area will help the most with the money they have to donate.

"The board will meet after this weekend and figure out which organization we'd like to give the benefits to, so hopefully it does the most good."

Hightower says as soon as they know what organization the money will go to, they'll make a public announcement.

The following wineries are participating in the donation:

-Frichette

-Hedges

-Ambassador

-Kiona

-Hamilton

-Fidelitas

-Market Vineyards

-Hightower

-Henry Earl

-Tapteil

-Terra Blanca