Shred Day: Where does all the paper go?

RICHLAND, WA - A lot of people dropping off their sensitive documents might wonder: where do they all go?

About four million pounds of paper is shredded every year during our shred day event. Together, Columbia Industries and CI Information Management securely shreds one billion pieces of documents with people's personal information on it. It's a deterrent for identity theft; to not let your information get in the wrong hands.

But not only are these documents destroyed...they're recycled.

"Once they're shredded; they're secured, they're bailed...and goes right into a pulp mill so that truck is pulling right in and is being pulped that day," said Jeff Thompson, director of operations with Columbia Industries.

Johnson was holding computer paper and paper towels to show that the documents are recycled into things we use every day. The documents go directly from our shred locations to a northwest pulp mill in order to make those everyday items.

Back in April at our last shred event, we collected six trucks' worth of documents at our Richland location. That's about 55,000 pounds. In Yakima, it was the most successful to date with about 80 bins, or 11,000 pounds' worth of documents shredded.