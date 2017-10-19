31 Hanford workers exposed to radiation in June PFP incident

RICHLAND, WA - The Department of Energy has confirmed 31 Hanford workers were exposed to contamination in a June incident at the Plutonium Finishing Plant.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with a DOE official today, who sent us a statement confirming 31 workers tested positive for very low doses of internal radioactive contamination...which is a much higher number than was reported after the exposure in June.

The statement goes on to say the incident caused DOE and the contractor CH2M to review the project's safety controls.

That statement from DOE went on to say "safety controls are established to prevent the inhalation of contaminated material by workers. These controls significantly limited the June exposures to very small amounts." Again, that from DOE's statement on the June exposure.