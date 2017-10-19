Early morning Kennewick fire displaces two families; destroys one house

KENNEWICK, WA - An early morning house fire displaced two families and left one house almost completely destroyed.

Fire investigators were out all day today, and they tell us that at this point, they aren't able to determine a cause...and they may never know exactly how the fire started, but they don't think it's suspicious.

"It went so fast, I mean, the only thing I could think about was hopefully everybody was out," said Nat Noyola, whose house was burned in the fire. "I was just worried that we would get everyone out of the house and when we came out the firemen were here, so all we could do was just kind of watch until they put it out."

Noyola and his wife woke up to their dogs barking, and when they looked outside...they couldn't believe their eyes.

"My wife looked out on the deck; at first we thought there was a car light or some kind of fire engine or something like that, so she looked at our neighbors house and it was on fire."

Firefighters say both houses are now not livable, but thankfully everyone was able to get out safely. Something Noyola credits on some of his neighbors in the area.

"Our neighbors were great," Noyola said. "They were already pounding on the door, making sure everyone was out. We have some great neighbors."

We're told both families have been connected to The Red Cross, and thankfully both do have insurance. But as far as when they'll be able to get back in? That's anybody's guess at this point.