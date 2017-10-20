Suspect sought following drive-by shooting in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - On October 20, 2017 at approximately 4:33 a.m., the Prosser Police Department responded to a report of a possible drive by shooting in the area of the 800 block of Ellen Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullet holes on the outside and inside of a residence in the area of the 800 block of Ellen Street. Several individuals were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but were uninjured.

Shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered from the scene. The occupants of the residence and surrounding neighbors were unable to provide any information or vehicle description concerning possible suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation and it is believed the victim’s residence was specifically targeted.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident please contact Prosser PD at www.crimetips@prosser.wa.us or call dispatch at 786-2112. Prosser Case #17-02831.