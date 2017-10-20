509 Tour De Arts from October 20-22

TRI-CITIES, WA - Today kicked off the 509 Tour De Arts event, a self-guided tour of local artists in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.

It started last year, and the art is at various wineries, businesses, and studios all over Benton County.

The event runs through Sunday, from October 20th through the 22nd.

To learn more, you can visit this website: https://www.509tourdearts.com/.