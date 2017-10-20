Apartment fire in Pasco still under investigation

PASCO, WA - An apartment fire that broke out in Pasco just after six this morning destroyed one of the units and damaged others.

Right now, details are unknown as to how the fire started. Pasco fire was called out to the apartment complex at the corner of 19th Drive and Jay Street just after 6:00 a.m. this morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire this morning because of the potential for much worse outcomes, since it was in an apartment building. A Pasco Fire Department spokesperson says the fact that the building is made out of brick helped contain most of the damage to the apartment the fire started in.

"Being all solid brick construction, it tends to keep them to the same unit.," said Pasco Fire Department PIO, Ben Shearer. "It does make the fires hot, so there does tend to be a lot of damage to the unit that gets fire in it. But at this point, we're pretty confident we don't have any fire to any of the other units."

There was water and smoke damage to the apartment below, however. Now, that unit and where the fire started is uninhabitable.

The fire is currently under investigation.