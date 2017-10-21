2017 High School Football Scores Week 8 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 8

Posted: Updated:

10-20-17

Chiawana 20, Richland 21

Kennewick 12, Southridge 7

Kamiakin 33, Walla Walla 7

Hanford 31, Pasco 3

Eisenhower 7, West Valley 45

Camas 34, Sunnyside 19

Eastmont 27, Davis 7

Redmond 14, Hermiston 62

Pendleton 39, Bend 20

Toppenish 25, Othello 29

Warden 28, River View 0

Ephrata 43, East Valley 37

Ellensburg 35, Quincy 0

Zillah 15, Granger 8

Wahluke 16, Ki-Be 12

Naches Valley 28, La Salle 24

Grandview 7, Selah 68

Wapato 0, Prosser 62

College Place 0, Connell 50

Royal 67, Burbank 7

Goldendale 14, Cle-Elum/Roslyn 26

Omak 42, Highland 3

Tri-Cities Prep 34, Mabton 6

White Swan 8, Liberty Christian 16

Sunnyside Christian 69, St. John Endicott 20

DeSales 9, Lyle-Wishram 34

Touchet Garfield Palouse

Dayton-Waitsburg Kittitas

