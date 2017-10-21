Fire burns down adult care living facility in Moxee - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fire burns down adult care living facility in Moxee

Posted: Updated:

Moxee, WA -- Fire fighters in East Valley are investigating a fire that burned down a 2-story adult care living facility, leaving 6 people displaced.

Lt. Keith Shrank with East Valley Fire Department says, reports came out around 8:30 this morning at 11104 Postma Road.                                                   

Fire crews from all over the Lower Valley responded out to help EVFD get ahold of the fire that grew to a 3rd alarm. It took crews just about an hour to contain the flames.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures