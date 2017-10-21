Fire burns down adult care living facility in Moxee

Moxee, WA -- Fire fighters in East Valley are investigating a fire that burned down a 2-story adult care living facility, leaving 6 people displaced.

Lt. Keith Shrank with East Valley Fire Department says, reports came out around 8:30 this morning at 11104 Postma Road.

Fire crews from all over the Lower Valley responded out to help EVFD get ahold of the fire that grew to a 3rd alarm. It took crews just about an hour to contain the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story.