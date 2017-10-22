Rain contributes to multiple pole fires causing widespread outages

Yakima, WA -- Utility crews have been working all Saturday to restore power to their customers. Neighborhoods in Yakima County up to Grant County, over to Walla Walla County have been affected by multiple reports of outages.

By taking a look at Pacific Power's website, which services area Yakima and Walla Walla, you can causes of outages cited as pole fires.

NBC Right Now spoke to Ry Schwark, a spokesperson with Pacific Power to figure out what is going on.

"We have a fair amount of dust that can settle upon the lines and system, when we get the first big rain, we can get incidents where that dust and water can cause shorts and lines to become conductive, causing problems, in this case a couple pole fires," said Schwark.

At one point Saturday, Yakima had thousands of customers without power, as of 10:30 p.m. that number is now down to just over 300.

Pacific Power is continuing to return power to their customers by fixing the problems, Grant PUD posted to their facebook page saying they were working on fixing their issues too.

This is a developing story.