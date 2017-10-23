Man facing hit and run charges after crashing into train in Pasco

PASCO, WA - A man is lucky to be okay after crashing into a train near Columbia and Tacoma Street in Pasco. Police tell NBC Right Now the driver was heading east on Columbia when he jumped the curb, drove up the embankment and hit the fifth train car and spun just before 1:00 Sunday morning.

The car had a lot of damage and witnesses saw the man walking away before officers got there, but left his phone on the driver's side floor board. A woman later called looking for the driver and police confirmed it belonged to 24-year-old Audel Granados-Espinoza. Officers say the red Mazda that was damaged in the accident belongs to his twin brother, Jose Granado-Espinoza.

Audel is now facing hit and run charges.