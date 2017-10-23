Driver could face DUI after slamming into WSP vehicle on I-82 shoulder

UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - A WSP trooper is recovering after having his patrol car totaled in a crash on Interstate 82.

It happened Sunday evening at 6:15. WSP says that 41-year-old Paul Bishop was merging onto I-82 west. A little ways up the road, Trooper Robert Lamay was parked on the outside shoulder. As Bishop merged, he crashed into the back left-hand side of the patrol car, totaling the vehicle and sending Trooper Lamay to the hospital.

Authorities say Bishop was intoxicated during the crash. At the moment, WSP is waiting for a toxicology report to find out what was in his system. Depending on those results, Bishop could face DUI charges.

State Patrol wants to remind drivers about their Slow Down, Move Over law. If you see an emergency zone or a vehicle pulled over, slow down and move over if possible. Not obeying this law could cost you at least $214.

